Durakovic thanks president for new signings following win

Perak's two new Brazilian signings helped them edge PKNP FC to reach the FA Cup semis, mere days after arriving in Ipoh.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

reached their first semi-finals since 2016, following their 2-1 second leg quarter-final win against state rivals FC on Saturday.

One goal in each half by new signing Ronaldo Henrique Silva (23', 88') was enough to help them overcome PKNP, whose solitary goal came from a thunderous free kick by Giancarlo in the 72nd minute.

Perak vs PKNP match highlights

Speaking after the match, the Bos Gaurus boss Mehmet Durakovic paid tribute to his two mid-season signings, Brazilian forwards Ronaldo and Raianderson da Costa Morais who had only arrived in Ipoh earlier this week before starting in the second leg encounter, and the man who allowed the signings to be made, association president Dato' Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

The two players replaced compatriots Wander Luiz and Gilmar, who failed to help the 2018 winners be more competitive this season.

"It was a fantastic performance by my players, especially the two new arrivals. I had spoken to the both of them, and they are professionals. They had to travel here from , but they had a good recovery, some rest and training sessions, and they wanted to play. As a coach you want to field your best players, and as a player, it isn't easy to come in just before a crucial game and to play the full 90 minutes. Congratulations to them, they did a fantastic job tonight.

"I also want to thank the president, who is also the Chief Minister (Menteri Besar) [of the state of Perak], for allowing me to sign these two players; who were fantastic tonight," explained the Australian.

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!