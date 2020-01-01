Medo: KPL is full of ‘juju’ and authorities must strive to stop vice

The American-born tactician openly claims the top-flight is full of teams which believe in the use of black magic to win matches

Melis Medo has sensationally claimed the Kenyan Premier League ( ) is full of black magic (juju) and wants the vice to be stopped urgently.

In an exclusive chat with Goal and without giving examples, the American-born tactician, who last handled Wazito FC in the top-flight this season, said he has experienced teams apply it in the local league on many occasions and feels “the nonsense should be stopped.”

The use of juju, voodoo or witchcraft is not a new practice in African football as teams allegedly use it to win matches. Teams go to the extent of using charms, amulets, and even animals buried in the vicinity of stadiums in order to bring supposed success on the pitch.

“The Kenyan league is full of black magic and I am not afraid to say that again and again,” Medo told Goal on Friday.

“I saw it happen on many occasions while handling some top sides and it happened even inside my house.”

Asked to explain further what happens or what he had seen, Medo said: “It is a long story, a long story that we cannot discuss and finish now, but the truth is many KPL teams believe in black magic.

“It is a shame I have experienced this, it was my first time to see the same in my coaching career, and I was like, is this serious? So it happens?”

Pressed further to explain what exactly happens or how the teams apply the magic, Medo responded “I have no idea what they exactly do but I and my son have on many occasions experienced amazingly crazy weird stuff in our own home to the moment we boarded the plane. It is a long story.”

Medo, who also handled and Nakumatt FC, has described the KPL as “a strange league because you expect the unexpected at any given moment.”

“KPL is a very strange league, so the best team might not be the best in terms of playing football, and it is a strange marathon,” Medo continued.

“You expect the unexpected in KPL at any given moment in the 90 minutes, some players are playing for the love of football and even when their houses are locked because of unpaid rents.

“Some players are better tactically than others but can’t score you know what I mean? has beautiful players and I personally love the league away from juju of course which needs to be stopped.”

Medo, who is currently visiting his mum in , insists he will return once again to coach in the league.

“I believe my work isn’t over in Kenya yet, I love the country and its people and will soon come back to continue from where I left," he concluded.

The KPL is currently suspended indefinitely owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus, with leading the 17-team table followed by Kakamega and in the second and third positions, respectively.