Medo: I joined Wazito FC with a handshake and never signed a contract

The American-born coach reveals to Goal how he ended up handling the promoted side without signing any binding contract

Melis Medo has revealed he never signed a written contract when he took over to handle Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Wazito FC.

In a shocking revelation, the American-born tactician has stated he only landed at the promoted side after receiving a phone call from the club president Ricardo Badoer and took over without putting pen to paper on any deal.

Medo was appointed the new coach, replacing Fred Ambani, who was shown the exit door following a spate of poor results but could not last long as he was also fired after only four matches.

“I swear in the name of God, I joined Wazito without a signed contract,” Medo told Goal. “It was just a word of mouth about salary, a handshake with my bosses and keys to my apartment and that was it.

“[Rico] only paid my ticket from and I was in Nairobi, no contract was signed and it did not happen again even at the unveiling ceremony.

“I came and didn’t want to sign a contract with Wazito. I took up the job for the challenge, just from a word of mouth actually.”

In the four matches, he was in charge, Medo managed to pick a single win, a draw and lost two but he, however, insists the outcome did not deserve to earn him a sack at the club.

“If you ask me, I didn’t fail at Wazito,” Medo told Goal. “I had won one match, drawn one and lost two and I don’t think that was enough for a club which was struggling then to fire me or any other coach.

“I honestly don’t know why he decided to take the decision but there were people that aren’t there anymore now and it was like business to them and I was about to open my mouth so it’s better and easier to let me go.

“God is great because the same people who were fighting me and pushed me out never lasted another month.”

Apart from Wazito, Medo also handled Nakumatt FC and .