Medo: I have never known why Wazito FC decided to fire me

The American-born coach reveals to Goal why he did not deserve to lose his job at the promoted Kenyan Premier League side

Melis Medo has revealed he has never understood why Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Wazito FC took the decision to fire him as their coach.

The American-born tactician has told Goal he was enjoying a good run after taking charge at the promoted club and did not know why, and has never found out how the club reached the decision to fire him “even with the good results.”

Medo was appointed the new coach, replacing Fred Ambani, who was shown the exit door following a spate of poor results, but could not last long as he was also fired after only four matches.

“If you ask me, I didn’t fail at Wazito,” Medo told Goal. “I had won one match, drawn one and lost two and I don’t think that was enough for a club which was struggling then to fire me or any other coach.

“I honestly don’t know why the decided to take the decision but there were people that aren’t there anymore now and it was like business to them and I was about to open my mouth so it’s better and easier to let me go.

“God is great because the same people who were fighting me and pushed me out never lasted another month.

“People in know me very well, I am not into politics, I am just a coach, I am in touch with all the players in the club but I thank God I picked some lessons from the experience.”

Pressed further to reveal whether he talked to Wazito boss Ricardo Badoer on the move to sack him, Medo told Goal: “No, no I don’t want to talk about Wazito, I wish them well actually.

“Yes [Rico] is my good friend and we talked after of course, he is a great guy and wants to do a lot for the team which is good.”

Medo also picked out Nakumatt FC as one of the best teams he has ever handled in the Kenyan top-flight.

“It was definitely Nakumatt,” Medo responded after being asked which team he remembers to have handled in Kenya with sound management.

“Honestly speaking, I was talking to the players a few days ago about that, the normal coach players’ connection. Stability and these guys were the best by far from any other management I have ever worked with in Kenya.

“Faith, trust, and room to work with no interruptions, except when the money problem issue came later on.”

