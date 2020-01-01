Medo: Frequent KPL, FKF wrangles hurting game development in Kenya

The tactician has challenged the parties to work together and set a common objective

Coach Melis Medo has stated Football Federation (FKF) and Kenyan Premier League ( ) should work together in harmony to ensure the game is developing.

The two bodies have been in regular wrangles with the latest one coming on April 30. The Federation announced the annulment of the top-tier, crowning , a move the league managers protested saying FKF has no legal mandate to do so.

KPL has communicated the same to Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) who are set to make a ruling early in June.

More teams

"I have never heard [of frequent differences], not in America, Europe or even ," Medo told Goal on Saturday.

"[KPL and FKF] should go hand in hand. Together with the same vision. The focus should be on the development of the game and supply a strong national team to raise the Kenyan flag high but not like this.

"All entities should work together, and not make enemies. Government, FKF then KPL, three entities with a different vision? Different agenda?

The clubs, the players are paying the price."

The former Wazito FC coach has challenged all to focus on the game and fight vices which are allegedly rooted in the system. Medo believes players are suffering, with few individuals benefiting from their sweat.

Focus on the game, clubs and players. Enough corruption really. The system is rotten and everyone knows," Medo states.

"Smart, educated people should come and collect the three entities into one direction. Enough with benefiting from the poor players. Then you wonder where the money is, why a poor national team."

The tactician has reiterated his desire to work in Kenya once again.

"I enjoyed my time in the country, and I miss all those moments. If an opportunity comes my way, to get back in the KPL, I will take it without questions."

Article continues below

The KPL contract to run the top-flight football will expire on September 24 and FKF President Nick Mwendwa has stated he will not renew it.

However, other FKF Presidential aspirants -Sam Nyamweya, Omondi Aduda and Nicholas Musonye, have clearly stated they will extend their contracts.

The current FKF-KPL Agreement was drafted in 2015 and signed in 2017 under the guidance of the Sports Disputes Tribunal.