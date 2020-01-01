Medo: Badoer should have sacked Wazito FC players seven months ago

The tactician has supported the move taken by the promoted club to fire 11 players ahead of the new season

Melis Medo has revealed he supports the decision by Wazito FC owner Ricardo Badoer to sack 11 players for allegedly “lacking love for the game.”

Goal exclusively reported on Tuesday Wazito had released 11 players, among them, long-serving custodian Steven Njunge, midfielder Teddy Osok, forwards Victor Ndinya, Pistone Mutamba, Derrick Otanga, and goalkeeper Kevin Omondi.

While the foreign quartet of Paul Acquah from , DR Congo's Piscas Kirenge, Augustine Otu of Liberia, and Togolese Issifou Bourahana were not spared either.

In an extraordinary tweet, the club's owner Badoer has explained why he axed the players, accusing the departed 11 of "eating his money".

“Today the Wazito FC cleaning continues," he wrote on his @Donrico77 handle. "Kicking out no good f*cking hyena players that were recruited without my approval.

“All they did was to eat my money and lose games. I wish them the best on the f*cking streets where they belong.

“They lacked self-respect and love for the game."

Medo, who once coached Wazito before he was unceremoniously fired, has now defended the club’s boss for taking the decision and further said he should have done it seven months.

“Not all players deserve to go but I actually support Ricco’s decision,” Medo told Goal on Wednesday. “I said the same thing seven months ago these players were not ready to play for the team and nobody believed me.

“I also want to believe the boss when he said they were all signed without his approval.

“Actually, [Badoer] should have done these changes seven months ago, only one man keeps harming that team but he is no longer there.”

Asked whether the latest decision will spur Wazito to the title next season, Medo explained: “Not really but I am sure they will do the right thing this time around, Badoer wants commitment and fighting spirit from his players with good play, and that is what he is asking from the team.

“I agree with him 100 percent and I know they will do a great job this time, I am sure Ricco, Dennis [Gicheru[ and Fred [Ambani] will do magic together this time around.”

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has called for Badoer’s deportation for his "f*cking hyena players" comments.

Shimanyula said the Wazito boss should be deported for his lack of respect for and its players.

“Where is he from in the first place?” Shimanyula asked in an interview with Goal on Wednesday.

“He should desist from belittling the Kenyan players. He should be deported as soon as possible. These are the kind of people who hate a country they are residing in and end up abusing Kenyans.

“How can he openly hate Kenya and the players? Even if he has got money that is his own money. Men have got money but they never brag about the same and abuse Kenyans.

“Let him be deported quickly. Let him take his money, the little money he brags of with, to his home country. He has done a grave mistake of calling Kenyans hyenas.”

Medo has also handled and Nakumatt FC in the Kenyan top-flight.