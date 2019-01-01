Meddie Kagere on the scoresheet as Simba SC beat Mtibwa Sugar

The Rwandan international has three goals now, finding the net again in Matchday 2 as the league's defending champions picked up another win

Simba SC have harvested another win after beating Mtibwa Sugar 2-1 on Friday in Tanzanian Premier League (TPL) action at Uhuru National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Meddie Kagere found himself on the scoresheet once again after netting the first goal for the defending champions before Ripha Khamis equalized for the Sugar Millers. Miraj Athuman scored the winning goal for the Msimbazi Reds in the second half.

Kagere who scored a season-opening brace against JKT on September 4 opened the scoring for Simba in the 18th minute. The lead lasted for three minutes before Mtibwa Sugar equalised in the 21st minute via Khamis.

Patrick Aussems' 63rd-minute change paid for him when he introduced Athuman for Hassan Dilunga as the substitute took just five minutes to recover Simba's lead in the 68th minute.

With the win, Simba are now top of the table awaiting the conclusion of Matchday 2 on September 18.

Mtibwa, on the other hand, remain winless after an opening 3-1 loss to Lipuli on August 25.

Simba SC XI: Aishi Manula, Shomari Kapombe, Mohammed Hussein, Erasto Nyoni, Tairone Santos, Gerson Fraga, Clatous Choma, Mzamiru Yassin, Meddie Kagere, Sharaf Shiboub, Hassan Dilunga,

Subs: Beno Kakolanya, Harun Shamte, Gardiel Michael, Jonas Mkude, Francis Kahata, Ibrahim Ajibu, Miraj Athuman.

Mtibwa Sugar XI: Shaban Kado, Salum Kanoni, Issa Rashid, Cassian Ponera, Daud Dickson, Abdulhalim Homoud, Aidan Mhesa, Ally Makarani, Ripha Khamis, Awadh Salum, Haruna Chanongo,

Subs: Aboutwalib Mshery, Omary Sultan, Henry Shindika, Awadh Issa, Nassor Kiziwa.