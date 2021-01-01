Mecky Maxime: Kagera Sugar fire coach after run of poor results

The Sugar Millers have parted ways with their long term tactician after going four matches without a win in the top-tier

Kagera Sugar have fired coach Mecky Maxime following the team's poor run of results in the Mainland Premier League.

The Sugar Millers have had a frustrating campaign in the 2020-21 campaign losing their last three matches in the league.

After a 3-3 draw against table-toppers Yanga SC, Kagera have lost three matches on the run – 3-0 against KMC FC, 2-1 against Azam FC, and 1-0 against Namungo FC – forcing management to sack Maxime.

He has confirmed his departure from the team, explaining he met the club’s bosses on Friday where they agreed to part ways on mutual consent.

“It’s true as you have heard, since last Friday, I spoke to the officials and today [Saturday] we have parted ways, it is mainly because of the results which were not pleasing to the eyes of the bosses,” Maxime told Mwanaspoti as quoted by Sokalabongo.

Maxime helped Kagera Sugar to finish fifth in the last campaign and reports emerged he was a target for Yanga before the club tied him down with an extension of two years.

In a previous interview, Maxime confirmed how Yanga had approached him for his services but could not reveal the reason he did not sign the deal.

“It’s true Yanga offered me a contract and I still have the document because there are some clauses in it that need to be agreed by both of us. If things go well, I am a football coach ready to work anywhere,” explained Maxime.

“I am still in the learning process as a football coach because my age requires me to do so.

“Coaching Kagera does not mean I have reached the peak of my career. If you get a chance to be either at Simba SC or Yanga, you grasp many things because these teams regularly play in international competitions as such. You add value to your coaching career.

“In that case, forget about being head coach or assistant coach but rather how you will be able to move on.”

Goal can also reveal former Taifa Stars coach Ettiene Ndayiragije is most likely to replace Maxime on a two-year contract.

However, the poor run of results have seen him leave Kagera in position 13 of the 18-team league table with 24 points from 23 matches.