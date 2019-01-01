McTominay reveals ambition of becoming 'regular box-to-box player' for Man Utd

The Scotland international is nearing his 50th appearance for the Red Devils and has his sights set on nailing down a regular starting berth

midfielder Scott McTominay backs himself to nail down a spot in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad this season, despite rumours of the club looking to sign another midfielder.

The international has been used as a rotation player by the Red Devils over the last two seasons and has racked up 47 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring two goals.

He netted his first ever goal in United colours during a 2-1 defeat to in April 2019, with his second coming in the penultimate game of the season against Huddersfield.

And despite the club's rumoured interest in Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff, the 22-year-old believes he has what it takes to become a regular starter.

"Regardless of what other signings come in or who plays where, you have to back yourself to be a Man United player," he said.

"That's one thing that I've done over the last two years, I've always backed myself.

“I've tried to train hard and I've always wanted to do extra things to try and give me that one per cent difference."

"It's my ambition to be a regular No. 6, No. 8, a box-to-box player -- that's my main ambition.

"That's always been my goal. It's important that I really go for that now.

"Obviously there is an opportunity there and you've got to take it with both hands.

"Last year I had some decent performances and it's important that I carry on from that."

The Red Devils endured a largely disappointing campaign last season, finishing sixth in the Premier League and failing to pick up any silverware as they were dumped out of the , and .

Their placement means there will be no Champions League football at Old Trafford this season, but McTominay says that everyone at the club is desperate to return to their glory days.

"That's the desire from kitchen ladies at Carrington, to the kit men, to the physios to the players and all of the staff and the manager,” he added.

"That's the sole aim of the football club, to get it back to where we want to be.

“That's the top of the league and it's important we get there."