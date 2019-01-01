McTominay echoes calls for Solskjaer appointment after seeing Man Utd smiles returned

The Scotland international admits he is feeling more comfortable at Old Trafford under a new coaching regime that has delivered an upturn in fortune

Scott McTominay has added his voice to those calling for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be handed the managerial reins at on a permanent basis.

The international was given his big break at Old Trafford by former boss Jose Mourinho.

He has, however, made nine of his 15 appearances this season under Solskjaer.

McTominay has played his part in , Premier League and fixtures, with a 3-1 victory over representing a personal high.

He is enjoying being a regular in the Red Devils’ plans and has echoed those suggesting that a coaching regime which has delivered an upturn in fortune should see their services retained.

McTominay told Sky Sports of Solskjaer, who has handed an interim agreement upon succeeding Mourinho in December: "Every single player that's done interviews about him speaks in high, high volumes about him and that's the same as me.

"Everybody wants to work, everybody wants to do their best. It's about playing with a smile on your face and enjoying your football. I feel like you've seen that in the last 12 to 15 games.

"We've had a couple of bad results recently but even as a group we're all still together and working hard with each other.

"It's a similar sort of correlation to [the] Scotland [national team], everybody's got that family bond and everybody wants to do well for each other."

McTominay believes he is thriving under Solskjaer on a personal level because he is being used in his favoured position.

He was often moved around by Mourinho, even providing centre-half cover at one stage, and admits the mixed messages from the Portuguese were confusing at times.

He has, however, been figuring at the base of Solskjaer’s midfield and done enough to earn a new long-term contract and end any uncertainty surrounding his future role.

McTominay added: "There have been times when it's been so, so tough, you're playing out of position and you're not quite sure exactly how you're perceived and what your role is going forward.

"But now having played a run of games under Ole it's been much better. We've had some amazing nights and some really big games as well.

"I just want to keep learning. I think the main thing as a young player, you're still 22 years old and you have to keep pushing forward."