McTominay boost for Man Utd as midfielder to join squad for Spain training camp

The 23-year-old midfielder has been out since December with a knee injury but will make the trip to Spain along with Axel Tuanzebe

will be joined on their training camp in by midfielder Scott McTominay, head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

The international has made 21 appearances for the Red Devils this season, but has not featured since sustaining a knee injury in December.

The 23-year-old's last game was the 4-1 win over Newcastle, but he has sufficiently recovered to team up with the rest of the squad in Spain during the winter break.

"Scotty has done better in his recovery than we thought, so we will take him with us," Solskjaer told MUTV, adding that 22-year-old defender Axel Tuanzebe will also be with his team-mates.

"Hopefully he can join in the training sessions and Axel as well, he’ll join in, so that’s two positives and it’s a good chance for them to use this time with the players."

However, several United stars will not be making the trip, such as Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford, who will remain in Manchester to continue their recovery from injury.

"Marcus and Paul are not ready yet to join in the training," Solskjaer said.

"Lee Grant unfortunately has had an injury, so he will require surgery, so he will be out for two or three months, so hopefully he’ll get back before the end of the season."

Although new striker Odion Ighalo is fit, he will remain in Manchester due to travel restrictions on those who have been to in recent weeks amid fears over the coronavirus.

But fellow January signing Bruno Fernandes will make the trip and is eager to improve on his debut performance in the 0-0 draw with last week.

"I’ve kept in touch with [Fernandes]. He’s had a few days back home to organise.

"He’s going to have to move and say his goodbyes back home, so he’s ready. He wasn’t 100 per cent happy with his debut and there’s more to come, so that’s a good sign."

United will return to Premier League action against at Stamford Bridge on February 17, with the Red Devils aiming to cut the gap to Frank Lampard's side to three points, with the Blues currently occupying the final spot.