The player with high potential has represented England at U18 and U23 levels but is eligible to play for the Super Eagles

Alex McLeish has urged Glasgow Rangers to go for the signature of teenage striker Abdul Abdulmalik.

The youngster, who has West African roots thanks to his Nigerian father, is eligible to represent the Super Eagles. He has had a good season at Millwall so Premier League giants Arsenal and Championship side Swansea City have been rumoured to have shown interest in him.

However, the 62-year-old former Scotland coach has urged the Gers to go for the attacker who is highly rated.

“The boys that have grown up in your academy, you don’t see too many of them," McLeish told Ibrox News.

"The network of scouts, they must know there are special youngsters out there, and that’s a possibility with this Millwall kid.

"It could be a great coup, we have seen over the past few years some young players moving and moving for big money."

Abdulmalik has not yet debuted for the senior Lions but was part of the FA Youth Cup team in the concluded campaign. He managed to score four goals in the six appearances made.

His team went on to reach the quarter-finals of the annual competition as the Millwall U18 side won the Professional Development League title. The striker has featured for the England U18 and U23 sides.

Meanwhile, Victor Moses has disclosed his ambition is to win the Russian Premier League with Spartak Moscow in the 2021-22 season.

The Chelsea loanee helped the People's Team finish second in the Russian top-flight last term which gives them a chance of playing in the Champions League next season.

Moses' late equaliser in Spartak Moscow's 2-2 draw against Akhmat Grozny in the final game of the season in May, sealed the team's second spot.

His heroics earned him the club's Player of the Month prize for May and he has promised to continue giving his best in Rui Vitoria's team after he received his award from a fan on Sunday.