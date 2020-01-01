McKinstry explains why Uganda’s Dubai trip was better than friendlies

The Cecafa champions chose to take a week-long training camp in the Middle East during the international break before returning home

head coach Johnathan McKinstry has explained why the Dubai training camp was more important than friendlies.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) decided to take the Cranes to the Middle East for a week-long training camp ahead of a November double-header against South Sudan in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“Overall, I am very pleased with the camp we have completed in Dubai, it has been a very worthwhile six-seven day,” McKinstry said as was quoted by Sports Nation.

“We have done a lot of good work not only on the field but also in the classroom.

“And this is something you don’t often get to do during international football break because it tends to be a match after a match where your focus is on that opponent and not get much time to look at yourself on how to build for a long time.

“This last week was really about building for the medium and long term, not just for the objectives of the South Sudan double-header in November but also looking for to the rest of the Afcon qualifying and the qualifying series of the World Cup as well.”

The former Rwanda coach was happy, especially for they concluded the training camp without incidences of coronavirus infection.

“The boys have worked extremely very hard, and we have also been able to follow Covid-19 protocols as all our tests returned negative,” he added.

“There have been challenges everywhere, we saw the Guinea game called off.”

McKinstry also promised that he will soon name the players to take on South Sudan for the third Afcon group qualifier.

“It is only a short time until November and I will be naming the squad in a couple of weeks, the guys will be back together and will be very hungry to get going again,” he concluded.

' Denis Onyango and Smouha SC’s Derrick Nsibambi's missed the Dubai trip and the former’s case irked the coach who blasted the club for not releasing his captain.

South Sudan, who are looking for a maiden Afcon qualification, were active during the Fifa break and drew 0-0 with .