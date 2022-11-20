Weston McKennie delivers fitness update for USMNT ahead of World Cup opener against Wales

Weston McKennie has delivered a positive update on his fitness ahead of the United States opening their 2022 World Cup campaign against Wales.

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT are due in action on Monday, when they take on Gareth Bale and Co in Al Rayyan, with the hope being that Gregg Berhalter will have a full squad from which to select. Juventus midfielder McKennie, who came through a friendly outing against Qatari side Al-Gharafa unscathed, says he will be in contention to face the Welsh as he has fully recovered from a thigh injury.

WHAT THEY SAID: McKennie has said of linking up with the USA for a global gathering in the Middle East: “I came in good. I came in at a pace that was controlled by Juventus and the national team. They were both working together to make sure that I am 100 per cent fit here, so I came in and did a couple of days of just maintaining and keeping it under control. We played a friendly the other day and I felt good, felt ready to go. That’s where I’m at.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McKennie has not seen any game time for Juve since October 29, when he was forced off at half time during a Serie A clash with Lecce.

WHAT NEXT FOR MCKENNIE? The 24-year-old believes he is raring to go heading into FIFA’s flagship event, with an exciting United States squad determined to make a positive impression in the Middle East.