McDonald Mariga: Former Harambee Stars midfielder cleared to vie for Kibra seat

The former Harambee Stars midfielder has been given the green light to vie for the vacant parliamentary seat in Nairobi

Former Kenyan international McDonald Mariga has remained cagey on whether he has retired from active football after joining the race to capture the Kibra parliamentary seat.

Mariga has already been cleared by the Jubilee Party to contest for the political seat but failed to expressly state whether it was the end of his footballing career.

He is among 19 other candidates seeking the ruling party’s ticket ahead of the Kibra by-election slated for November 7.

“I will tell you when the time comes whether I have retired or not,” Mariga told reporters on Monday.

The former Real Oviedo midfielder further revealed why he was seeking the political seat.

“I am vying for the seat so I can give back to the community. I have lived in Karanja in Kibra so I know what people really want,” he added.

Mariga also clarified on whether he was being sponsored by any politician in the party.

“I am no one's political project in this race,” Mariga concluded.

The political seat fell vacant after the then area Member of Parliament Ken Okoth succumbed to cancer on July 26.

Mariga, who is Victor Wanyama's elder brother, last played for Real Oviedo in from 2017 to 2018.

The former FC midfielder is a Uefa winner with side Milan in 2010 under Jose Mourinho.

He has played for nine clubs in his career.