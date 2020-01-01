Mbwavi reveals why AFC Leopards have experienced fewer serious injuries

Ingwe have regularly had a near fully-fit squad for their matches this season and the secret has now been revealed

AFC trainer Solomon Mbwavi has explained why they have had fewer injuries in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) this season.

Mbwavi explained how they have taken effective measures to ensure their players remain fit for every match in the season. The trainer further stated their preparations for this season started way before the campaign began in late Augst.

“We had good pre-season training especially on muscle preparations, endurance, speed and how the players can manage a 90-minute high voltage match. That is why you can see well we have been having fewer rampant cases of injuries,” Mbwavi told AFCTV.

“We are always having very few cases of knocks but our main aim is to do injury preventions and precautions every day before every training session.”

Mbwavi stated their preparations for the tie at Afraha Stadium forced them to change their training approach so as to prepare the players for a physical match against the 2010 KPL champions.

“We always try as hard as possible to make sure every player is fit for every match in the season. We also train players according to the physical approach of the games ahead,” he added.

“We are going to face Ulinzi Stars and the players should switch their notion knowing they will face the Soldiers so they have to be mentally and physically fit. That means our preparations for this week has been a bit physical.”

Serious injury cases for Ingwe include Marvin Nabwire, who managed to return to full action in December against since getting injured in January 2019 against .

Robert Ayala has also been sidelined by a knee injury and Collins Shichenje recovered and has been involved more regularly since his injury against in November.