Mbwana Samatta: Tanzania striker powers Genk past Anderlecht
Mbwana Samatta scored the match-winning goal to help Genk claim a 1-0 victory over Anderlecht in a Belgian First Division A game on Friday.
On the back of his five-star performances against Waasland-Beveren last weekend, where he grabbed a hat-trick to aid his side’s 4-0 victory at Freethielstadion, the forward continued the imperious showing against the Purple and White.
The Tanzania international was handed his sixth start by manager Felice Mazzu and rewarded the faith in him by scoring the solitary goal of the game in the 55th minute off Junya Ito’s assist.
Samatta featured for the duration of the encounter along with Ghanaian youngster Francis Amuzu, who could not help his team from the defeat.
With the effort, the Taifa Stars skipper has now scored five goals for the Blue and White this season.
The 26-year-old forward will hope to continue the fine form in front of goal when fifth-placed Genk slug it out with Club Brugge in their next league game on September 1.