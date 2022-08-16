Mbwana Samatta: KRC Genk sign striker on season-long loan from Fenerbahce

The forward played for Antwerp in the 2022/23 campaign and featured in 32 matches, scoring five goals and assisting as many

KRC Genk have confirmed the signing of Tanzania captain Mbwana Samatta from Fenerbahce on a season-long loan.

The Taifa Star has been struggling for consistency and prior to his move to the Belgian side, he played for Royal Antwerp, albeit, on loan.

During his first stint with the Smurfs, the East African was a key player and helped the team to win the top-tier title.

"KRC Genk welcomes Ally Samatta back to the Cegeka Arena. A lease agreement has been reached with Fenerbahçe until the end of the current season, including a purchase option," the club confirmed on their official website.

"It is a happy reunion with the cheerful 29-year-old Tanzanian. Ally already managed to win the hearts of supporters from January 2016 to January 2020, before transferring to Aston Villa and entering the Premier League.

"He already has 191 games in Genk on the counter, in which he scored 76 times and provided 20 assists. He also played a major role in the 2018-2019 championship season.

"We look forward to hearing "Sama-Samagoal" echo through the stadium again. Welcome back Ally and good luck!"

Samatta was nurtured by African Lyon before Simba SC snapped him up ahead of the 2010/11 campaign. His exploits with Wekundu wa Msimbazi attracted the attention of Tout Puissant Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He helped the team win four top-tier titles, two DR Congo Super Cup crowns as well as the 2015 Caf Champions League title.

Genk then signed him in 2016 and he managed to win the Belgian Pro League and the Belgian Super Cup.

While with the Premier League side Aston Villa, Samatta managed to guide them to the EFL Cup final where he scored in the team's 2-1 loss to Manchester City.

Villa sold him to the Turkish side Fenerbahce after an initial loan deal. He was then loaned to Antwerp last season where he played 32 matches, scoring five goals and assisting as many.