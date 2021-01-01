Mburu, Omondi leave Mathare United as FKF Premier League transfer window opens

The club is expected to bring in new stars to fill the spaces left by the two and also strengthen the squad, generally

Football Federation Premier League side have confirmed the departure of Moses Mburu and Francis Omondi.

The two are the first players to leave the Eastlands club as the mid-season transfer window opened on Monday.

Mburu – a former AFC full-back – has quit football for good as he wants to focus on his flight dispatcher career. Omondi, on the other hand, has left due to the expiration of his contract.

“With the 2020/21 mid-season transfer window officially swinging open on Monday, Mathare United can now confirm that Moses Mburu and Francis Omondi have both left the club,” the 2008 Premier League side announced.

“Omondi’s departure, following the expiration of his contract, ends a three-year association with the club that started when the midfielder joined in 2018.

“For Mburu, a second stint with the club – having rejoined at the start of the season - ends with him not getting the chance to suit up in the famous gold and green for one last time. The defender, a qualified aircraft dispatcher, leaves to concentrate on his field of study.

“All of us here at Mathare United wish the two players all the best in their future endeavours.”

Mathare United’s CEO Jacktone Obure expounded further on the departure of the two stars.

“Mburu’s case is much different and there is little we could do,” the CEO added.

“On Omondi we were not able to agree on a renewal of his deal and thus have come to a parting of ways.

“We respect both players’ decisions and wish them all the best for the future.”

Head coach Salim Ali stated the departures are not good at all for the club, especially given that they are playing catch-up games of the ongoing season.

“It is unfortunate that we are losing players of their calibre, especially during the season,” Ali said.

“They are players who could have helped us a great deal but all in all, it is the nature of our business and we must respect their wishes.”

Mathare United are expected to be engaged in the transfer window as they look for replacements for Omondi and Mburu as well as strengthening the squad.