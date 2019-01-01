Mbungo reveals why Makwatta & Were missed AFC Leopards vs Tusker match

The two were not involved as Ingwe fought to register a 0-0 draw against the Brewers at Kenyatta Stadium

AFC head coach Casa Mbungo has explained why John Makwatta and Paul Were missed their match against on Sunday.

The two were missing when Ingwe forced a goalless draw against the current Kenyan Premier League ( ) leaders and Mbungo has revealed why the two forwards were not part of his squad.

Were has been missing for the last three matches against , and Tusker but Maktwatta was part of the bench during their December 12 match against KCB. He also missed the match against Nzoia Sugar where the sides drew 2-2.

“Financial challenges that we have been facing forced other players to leave. I do not know what John [Makwatta's] issue was but for Paul [Were] he was away dealing with some private matters,” Mbungo told reporters.

“John [Makwatta] has been our outstanding player because up to now he has scored five goals for us, all in all, we have to work without them and if the issue persists [financial crisis], I may not rule out the possibility of more players leaving.”

“Whyvonne Isuza is with Harambee Stars and has been a key player for us too.”

Mbungo is pegging his hopes on Hansel Ochieng, Jaffery Owiti and Vincent Oburu to fill the gaps left by Ismail Diarra, Tresor Ndikumana and Vincent Habamahoro who have already ditched the club because of unpaid salaries.

The coach further hopes the club will attract a sponsor soon to ease their financial burden.

“I still believe solutions will be found because Ingwe remains a big team in and is determined to end the issue as fast as possible,” he concluded.

AFC Leopards will face on December 22 for a rescheduled match.