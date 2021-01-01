Mbungo on how Bandari managed to get consistency in FKF Premier League

The Rwandan won the February coach of the month award after helping his team to maximum points in that period

Bandari head coach Andre Casa Mbungo believes the collective responsibility of his Football Kenya Federation Premier League team played a major role in turning their fortunes around in the top tier.

Prior to the arrival of the Rwandan, the Dockers lacked consistency in the league and struggled to get a positive result in matches. However, things changed after the coming of the former AFC Leopards coach who took over from the current Sofapaka coach Ken Odhiambo.

The soft-speaking tactician is now targeting consistency for the team to offer a stiff challenge in the league.

"In the months of December and January, we played 11 matches in which we scored 12 goals and conceded as many and were left with no goal difference," Mbungo told Goal on Friday.

"We had to sit with the players and the entire management to discuss what to do to change that. The results were good because we managed to improve and in five games we scored 10 goals and conceded just one.

"I believe if we maintain our form in March and April we will even be better. Currently, we are in the fifth position which is not good, we have to push to get close to the likes of Tusker who are top of the table.

"But our main objective is to be consistent throughout the season, not only February, but March, April, May, and so forth then analyse our performance after the end of the season."

Mbungo was named the February FKF Premier League coach of the month after guiding the coastal-based charges to four wins in as many matches to claim the award ahead of his Bidco United tactician Anthony Akhulia.

He went on to thank the players stating they contributed massively to his achievement.

"In every game we play, we are going for nothing less than maximum points to move up on the table," the coach continued.

"I take this opportunity to thank these players; on most occasions, they are the ones doing everything on the pitch, ours is off the pitch. I am happy to be with them, they have given absolutely everything to ensure the team is surging upwards [on the league table] especially in February.

"Mine is to thank all those who made this [win] possible, from the players, fans up to the management."