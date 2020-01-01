Mbungo: Ex-AFC Leopards coach appointed Gasogi United coach

The tactician has been a free agent after his contract with Rayon Sports expired

Former AFC tactician Andre Casa Mbungo has been confirmed as the Gasogi United head coach.

The 51-year-old signed a one-year contract with the team which will expire at the end of the 2020/21 season. The experienced coach was a free agent after his six-month contract with Rayon Sports ended.

He takes the place of Guy Bukasa who moved the other way after his contract with Gasogi had expired.

Mbungo has in the past won two Peace Cup trophies with AS Kigali and Police, in 2003 and 2015, respectively.

He has also coached SC Kiyovu in the past and his main job will be to help Gasogi continue to rise in the Rwandan top tier after a 10th-place finish in their debut season, which came to an abrupt end owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Rwandan was appointed as Ingwe's coach in February 2019 to take over the reins from underperforming Serbian Marko Vasiljevic.

His immediate responsibility at the Den was to help the club turn around the poor run they were experiencing at the time. He ultimately helped them avoid relegation after finding them wallowing in 15th place on the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table.

AFC Leopards finished the 2018/19 season 11th after harvesting 11 wins and 10 draws, while they lost 13 games.

Mbungo's exit from AFC Leopards followed those of foreigners Ismailia Diarra, Rwandan defender Soter Kayumba, midfielders Tresor Ndikumana and Vincent Habamahoro, after the financial health of the club did not improve as the season headed for the mid-season break.

After leaving the KPL side, Mbungo took over at Rayon Sports, replacing Mexican Javier Martinez Espinosa, who was sacked following a 2-0 defeat by arch-rivals APR Rwanda on December 21.