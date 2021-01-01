Mbugua's plans to be Matano's regular starter at FKF Premier League leaders Tusker

The starlet was involved during a previous domestic encounter against a lower league outfit where the Brewers came out with a huge win

Defender Jimmy Mbugua has revealed how he would fight to establish himself as one of the regular players for Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Tusker.

Mbugua was thrown into action against Mihuu United of Bungoma during an FKF Shield Cup encounter at Sudi Stadium last weekend.

Mbugua was promoted to the senior team after he had featured as a central defender for the junior side but ended up playing at right-back against Mihuu United. He said he is ready to fight from whichever position coach Robert Matano deems fit for him.

“I wasn’t expecting to start but you know as a player, you must always be ready when called upon," Mbugua told the club's portal. "I took the chance and I performed to my level best. I was really pleased to have that opportunity to play.

“I have been waiting for the chance and when I was given, I didn’t think twice about giving my best. I usually play as a central defender but the coach saw my potential at right-back, I performed to my level best and I delivered in that position.

“Tusker are a big team and when given the chance, I will never let down the club. I have to do my best.”

Apart from Mbugua who earned a starting position, confident Nicholas Madoya was also involved for the first time this season and ended up scoring a hattrick during the 9-0 win over the FKF Division One side.

"I believe we have the capability to go all the way to the final and lift the Cup. We have the depth and everyone is working hard to ensure that we succeed this season," the former Zoo star said.

"Captaining the team was also a great honour for me also in the sense that we had the biggest scoreline of the weekend. This is a huge motivation for me moving forward because I believe things will now fall into place.

Article continues below

"It was a very challenging period being out without playing because everyone wants to contribute to the team and when you don’t get a chance, it affects you.

"But I did not lose my morale and I kept working and being patient because I knew my chance would come. These are always trying times for a player but the best thing always is how you pull yourself out of the situation."

Tusker have also had a good run in the league, are at the top and Mbugua and Madoya would only hope to be part of the team on a regular basis.