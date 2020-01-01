Mbugi: Posta Rangers skipper unhappy after exclusion from Sports Fund kitty

The veteran midfielder believes every team should have been included regardless of their financial status

Posta captain Joseph Mbugi has revealed his teammates are struggling and the exclusion from the stimulus stipend made things tougher.

The Mailmen have not received their salaries for the last three months and did not make the list of clubs eligible for Sh20 million from the Sports Fund.

The veteran midfielder states it was unfair not to consider Rangers who have been struggling financially.

"Every time I receive calls from my teammates asking for help and whether the aid is coming," Mbugi told Goal on Sunday.

"Many players had hoped to get some amount from the Sports Fund kitty but when team manager John Wakhu revealed we are not part of teams to be helped, it broke our hearts.

"How can you exclude a team with members who have no way of fending for themselves?

"Players have been depending on football for survival, the game is suspended but they still need their basic needs. The least we need is financial aid to help us during these tough Covid-19 times."

The 34-year-old believes, regardless of the club's financial situations, all players have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, because they have lost their income and should be eligible to receive the stimulus.

"It is not about Posta only, but all players, they had to be considered; many have lost their income because matches are not played," Mbugi added.

"Be it one is playing for Sugar or Wazito FC, it could have been fair to be given the Sh10,000 stimulus. I hope the Ministry of Sports will consider us; many are suffering."

Thirteen-time Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions AFC and 2009 champions are among the first top-tier teams who have received the first batch of the stimulus stipend.

Kisumu All-Stars and complete the list of the four KPL teams to benefit.

Of the four teams, Leopards pocketed the largest amount (Sh350,000) after submitting 35 names which included players and members of the technical bench.

Kisumu based All-Stars received Sh340,000 for 34 names with Sofapaka and Zoo FC getting Sh300,000 each for 30 individuals.

Women's footballers were not left behind. Gatundu-based Gaspo FC, who are taking part in the Kenyan Women Premier League (KWPL), received their fair share. The technical bench and players totalling 28, received Sh280,000.