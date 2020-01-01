Mbugi: Posta Rangers skipper on first league loss and regaining momentum against Wazito

The veteran midfielder is optimistic of getting a positive outcome this weekend against the Francis Kimanzi-led charges

Posta captain Joseph Mbugi has stated his team is close to regaining league momentum after putting in an improved performance in their latest outing against Kakamega .

It was a massive improvement after a 3-0 loss to FC in their first round of the Football Federation (FKF) Premier League game. The experienced midfielder believes his charges will soon get to their best and consistently grind out positive results.

"The game against KCB was the first one for us after about eight months, it was not easy," Mbugi told Goal on Thursday.

"Yes, we gave our best in the game but could not do much, we ended up losing the game. However, we bounced back and managed to get a draw away to Kakamega Homeboyz.

"It was a motivating result considering the quality of the team. We all know Homeboyz are currently one of the top teams we have in the league, and getting a draw away means we are getting where we want to be."

Wazito FC are next for the Mailmen; the former opened their account with a 4-0 loss to before bouncing back with a 3-1 win over promoted .

"This will be a very tough game but we are prepared to ensure we stand a chance of getting the result we want," Mbugi added.

"Of course it will not be an easy game because every team wants victory. However, with what I am seeing with my colleagues, I am optimistic we can go all the way and get three points."

The Rangers' skipper noted this is a game everyone has to be involved in for the team to get back to winning ways.

"It is a collective responsibility because if a certain department does not work well, it means there will be a burden in the team.

"For good balance, every player has to work for the team and achieve the objective together."

Wazito have never beaten in their past four league games. They have suffered two losses and as many draws. The mailmen have scored six goals and conceded two.