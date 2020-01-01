Mbugi: Posta Rangers captain requests CS Amina to intervene and save them

Earlier on club, chairman John Tonui wrote to the Sports Ministry asking for help from the government

Posta captain Joseph Mbugi has urged the Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed to come to their aid during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Mailmen were excluded from the stimulus fund which was given to clubs despite being in a poor financial state. The Kenyan Premier League ( ) side have not been paid since February and the midfielder said times are tough for the players.

"I am requesting CS Amina to consider us, it is not too late," Mbugi told Goal on Tuesday.

"Some players are currently locked out of their homes, food is a struggle; getting even one meal is not easy. It was not right to omit us from the list of clubs to benefit from the Sports Fund kitty.

"How do you exclude a team that has not been paid for months? She was ill-advised, it is hurting."

The 33-year-old has now turned to fans and asked them to offer any support they can.

"Fans, not necessarily our fans but football loving fans and anyone who is touched, can give me a call and offer any help to players," Mbugi added.

"It is not necessarily financial support, it can be food or anything useful during these tough periods. We need help, it is not easy for us out here when everything is in a stand-still."

Earlier on Tuesday, begged Amina to help their players, who have suffered because they have not received salaries for the last three months.

"We wish to inform you that Posta Rangers players and officials are also struggling financially and they are not stable as it was deemed," Posta Rangers said in a statement dated June 11, signed by club chairman John Tanui, sent to Amina, and obtained by Goal.

"The players and officials owe rent arrears for at least two to three months.

"In addition to facing imminent eviction, as their June rent is due, they and their families now face an increasingly desperate housing, food, and health crisis. We look forward to your positive consideration and appreciate your continued support for the growth and development of sports in ."

During the first release, AFC pocketed the largest amount (Sh350,000) after submitting 35 names which included players and members of the technical bench.

Kisumu based All-Stars received Sh340,000 for 34 names with and Zoo FC getting Sh300,000 each for 30 individuals.

Women's footballers were not left behind. Gatundu-based Gaspo FC, who are taking part in the Kenyan Women Premier League (KWPL), also received their fair share. The technical bench and players numbering 28, received Sh280,000.

have also received financial support though most of the players feel the Sh10, 000 is not enough to help them pay their accrued debt.