Mbugi: Posta Rangers captain explains what win over Gor Mahia means

The Mailmen scored late in the first half to bag maximum points against K'Ogalo which was their second win of the season

Posta Rangers captain Joseph Mbugi is confident the 1-0 win over Gor Mahia in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League at Kasarani Annex will kick-start their season after initial struggles.

Francis Nambute scored the lone goal for the Mailmen to hand Stanley Okumbi his first win in four games. It was a reward for their resilience despite being a man down after a Michael Apudo red card.

The veteran midfielder believes the win reflects the hard work the team is putting behind the scenes.

"It was not an easy game despite the win and as a team, we are proud of it despite being a man less," Mbugi told Goal on Thursday.

"Everyone gave his best and ensured the defending champions do not get a goal. It was a confidence booster for the team because beating the reigning champions with a man down does not happen every day.

"After the win, I believe we will have more confidence in forthcoming games; it is what we needed at this time. It will give us more self-belief which will reflect in the games we will be playing. Expect more wins from Posta Rangers."

The 35-year-old is out with a knee injury and is expected to return to light training in a month's time.

"It has been tough on me missing games but this is football and injuries are inevitable," Mbugi continued.

"In about three or four weeks I will be back which is good news.

"I know the competition for places is high but I will give my best to try to win back my position. Competition in the team is healthy because with it you can easily record positive results consistently because everyone gives 100%.

Article continues below

"Behind the scenes, everyone is working really hard and I am happy it has started to reflect in matches."

The win was the second one for the Mailmen who are now on 14 points from 15 matches. They have drawn eight games and lost five, scoring 10 goals in the process and conceding 17.

K'Ogalo are eighth on the table - six positions above Posta Rangers, with 19 points from 13 matches. They have won six games, drawn one and lost six as well.