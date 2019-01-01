Mbungo reveals why AFC Leopards were lucky to draw against Western Stima

The Burundian coach admits his charges struggled against the visitors owing to poor preparations

AFC coach Andre Casa Mbungo has admitted the players were not fit to play on Saturday in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) game.

The visitors took a first-half lead courtesy Baron Oketch but Ingwe equalized late in the second half courtesy of Tresor Ndikumana.

It was a lucky draw for the 13-time league champions considering the way they played, especially in the second half.

Ingwe looked jaded and were outpaced by the Powermen, but poor finishing by the latter came back to haunt them. The tactician revealed why his charges struggled to match their opponents.

"It is always difficult to play when unfit, we have not trained consistently and you could see from the way we played," Mbungo told Goal after the match.

"We just trained for three days, and three days are not enough to get a result we needed.

"You could see we had a problem keeping up with the tempo and developed fitness related complications. We were lucky to escape with a draw against them and I am delighted with the way my boys played."

The Burundian is confident the situation will change for the best in the near future.

"These are trying moments for us, but I believe it will be well for us. As a team, we want to continue fighting and hope it will be soon; I do not doubt the ability of my players," Mbongo concluded.

Ingwe have managed to collect 11 points from their last six matches.