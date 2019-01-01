Mbaye Diagne‘s hat-trick helps Senegal decimate Real Murcia in friendly

The 27-year-old’s treble helped the Terenga Lions to a comfortable victory over the Spanish-based club

demolished Real Murcia 7-0 in a friendly game on Tuesday as part of their preparation for the 2019 in .

striker Mbaye Diagne grabbed a hat-trick in the game as Aliou Cisse’s men clinched an easy victory over the Spanish Segunda Division B side.

Badou Ndiaye opened the scoring in the fifth minute of the encounter to ignite the surge of goals for the Terenga Lions.

Ten minutes later, Diagne doubled the lead and in the 20th minute, he scored his second goal in the match before wrapping up his treble in the 25th minute.

midfielder Idrissa Gueye scored the fifth goal for in the 35th minute to conclude the first-half scoring from the West Africans.

After the restart of the match, ’ striker Moussa Konate added to the woes of Real Murcia with his effort in the 49th minute before ’ forward Sada Thioub wrapped up the emphatic victory.

Senegal will try three-time African champions for size in their final preparatory game for the African finals on Sunday.

In , the Terenga Lions will hope to navigate their way past Group C rivals , and for a chance to reach the knockout stage.

They open their campaign in the biennial tournament against the Taifa Stars on June 23.