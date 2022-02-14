Football Kenya Federation presidential aspirant Twaha Mbarak has pledged to have all the Kenyan Women Premier League clubs comply with the 2013 Sports Act ahead of the February 24 deadline.

The act requires all the teams to ensure they have registered with the Sports Registrar in order to be recognised and allowed to vote in the forthcoming national elections, where new football leaders in the country will be decided.

Speaking after meeting the nine representatives from the women's teams, Mbarak said he will pay the compliance fee for all the clubs ahead of the deadline date that has been set by the FKF Caretaker Committee.

What was said

"All teams have to be compliant to ensure nobody is left out especially at this time when all Women Premier League clubs are expected to cast their vote," Mbarak told GOAL.

"It is for that reason that we will ensure that these clubs are on the ballot and compliance is just the first step.

"Each club will receive a set of jerseys and two balls as a start but we will have better conversations on how to move forward as time goes. We must strive to ensure that we help women's football grow and this starts now."

The KWPL, through their representative Beryl Oketch, pledged their support for Mbarak, exuding confidence he will help develop women's football in Kenya.

"We want to appreciate Twaha so much for his offer and we promise to do all we can to ensure that the women’s game rises," she said.

"For a long time, we have felt neglected but as you can see, the future looks bright and we really want to appreciate what Twaha has done."

'Otieno's move was wrong'

With the fate of the Harambee Starlets' Africa Women Cup of Nations qualification seemingly sealed, the KWPL clubs took a swipe at former FKF CEO Barry Otieno for writing a letter to Caf saying that the country was incapable of hosting their qualifier against Uganda.

"We want to tell Barry that the move he made was very wrong and we are not happy, he should feel ashamed of himself," Oketch stated.

During the meeting, three KWPL clubs - Zetech FC, Ulinzi Starlets FC, and Trans Nzoia Falcons - were absent but each sent an apology.

Gaspo Women, Nakuru City Queens, Kangemi Ladies, Kayole Starlets, Thika Queens, Bunyore Starlets, Vihiga Queens, Wadadia and Kisumu All Starlets were all represented.