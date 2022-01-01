Mbarak: FKF presidential aspirant alleges Nairobi favouritism in Harambee Stars selection

Football Kenya Federation presidential aspirant Twaha Mbarak has alleged there has been favouritism in the selection for the Harambee Stars players.

Mbarak is again expected to vie for the federation's top post once the normalisation committee calls for elections and has pledged to change the manner in which national players are selected.

Fairness

"There should be fairness in the selection of national team players," Mbarak said as quoted by The Star.

"Over the years, we've witnessed a trend whereby most of the national team players are drawn from Nairobi. This is partly because those entrusted with the selection have always been keen on promoting particular players for financial gains.

"This must now stop and we'll ensure it does if elected.

"There is an ever-growing need to establish viable youth development structures to provide the platform to nurture future stars. It's quite unfortunate such structures don't exist anymore, and my plan is to have them running once we get into the office."

Mbarak further explained how his office will go about selecting the national team's coach.

"We are going to look at the curriculum vitae keenly before appointing a national team coach. As a former footballer, I understand the importance of giving a coach enough time to mould a winning team," he added.

Recently, the interim committee led by Aaron Ringera has been criticised, especially when it emerged they are in talks with a potential Harambee Stars coach, and Mbarak has defended them.

"As expected, their job wasn't going to be any easier considering there are individuals bent on derailing their plans and sabotaging their work," he concluded.

"My take is that the caretaker committee has drastically transformed the operations of football for the few days they've been in office."

"This is a team that was given a brief six-month mandate within which they are frantically trying to streamline operations at the federation following the ouster of the embattled Nick Mwendwa-led administration."

The Ringera body is expected to call for elections before their six-month contract elapses.

They came into the office to replace Mwendwa and the FKF executive committee after they were hounded out of office for allegations of corruption.