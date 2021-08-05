The Mombasa-based administrator insist the only way for Kenyan football to stay afloat is by keeping trust with the sponsors

Former presidential aspirant Twaha Mbarak has warned that Kenyan football will suffer in the years to come if the current Football Kenya Federation office cannot win back the trust of sponsors.

Three days ago reports emerged that BetKing had terminated their partnership with FKF as the title sponsors for the Premier League.

Though FKF President Nick Mwendwa told Goal they have not walked out, but are in talks to amend a few contractual terms, Mbarak feels Kenyan football will suffer irreparable damage if “we lose the trust of the sponsors.”

What has Mbarak said?

“There is just a lot going on in our game that is not right for our game,” Twaha said as quoted by Standard Newspaper. “We urgently need to win back the trust of sponsors otherwise the damage will be irreparable.

“When you get to a situation where your partners doubt, the clubs who are your members feel short-changed then you have no leadership that can be entrusted with the development of the game.”

A week ago, FKF unveiled a trophy worth Ksh50, 000 to be won by the winners of the current Premier League campaign, but according to Mbarak, the trophy was unnecessary spending because the league is financially unstable.

“We need to get our priorities right. At a time FKF has not remitted prize winnings to clubs, it is imprudent to spend Sh5million on a trophy – let alone the fact that the real cost of it is in question,” Mbarak continued.

Mbarak is also against the decision by FKF to deduct points from Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards after they skipped the Mashemeji derby insisting the clubs were fighting for their rights.

“Why FKF would keep the club’s prize purse when they are already suffering financially is unexplainable,” added Mbarak.

What did Mwendwa say on BetKing's exit rumours?

On the rumours surrounding BetKing exit, Mwendwa told Goal: “We are still talking to them and they have not walked away, they have asked we relook at the contract we signed and amend a few things.

“So we are still negotiating and soon we will give a clear statement on what we have agreed.”

Apart from being deducted points, the Kenyan giants were also fined a total of Ksh10 million – AFC Leopards with the highest fine of Ksh6 million for being the home team while Gor Mahia were handed a Ksh4 million fine for being the away team.

