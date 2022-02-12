Mbarak calls for formation of Football Supporters Trust as Kenyans lay to rest Harambee Stars fan Juma

Football Kenya Federation Presidential aspirant Twaha Mbarak has promised to put in place a Football Supporters’ Trust if elected to lead the federation in the coming elections.

The veteran administrator believes the Fund will help advocate for the ownership of respective football clubs, champion for better fan engagement, protect fan rights, their welfare, good governance, diversity, and all types of fan empowerment.

Mbarak was speaking ahead of the burial of Harambee Stars and AFC Leopards' famous fan Isaac Juma, who was murdered two weeks ago over an alleged land dispute.

What did Mbarak say?

“As we send off Kenya’s number one fan Isaac Juma, we ought to reflect more on how we can improve our football through engagement with fans,” Mbarak told GOAL.

“People like Juma gave so much to our game yet the game never game something back to him. Juma loved the game of football and that is how he got connected to AFC Leopards and Harambee Stars.

“Although his love for the game gave him emotional satisfaction, it never gave him the material gains football should have given him.

“When elected the President of FKF, I will encourage the formation and recognition of Football Supporters’ Trust. I will assist in its Registration and ensure it complies with the Laws of Kenya and connect with other Supporters of Trusts around the world.

‘It will advocate for ownership’

“This Football Supporters Trust will be a democratic, representative body for supporters in Kenya. It will advocate for ownership of respective football clubs, champion for better fan engagement, protect fan rights, their welfare, good governance, diversity, and all types of fan empowerment.

“With a Supporters Trust, fans will be able to travel with the national team to international assignments – other countries are doing so. Why not us in Kenya?”

The statement continued: “By travelling, fans will be able to improve themselves by expanding their world view, learn ways of bettering our game locally both at club level and national team.

“I believe that football fans in Kenya are a key component of stakeholders that have long been forgotten or ignored. The current mess we are witnessing in Kenya is partly because the fans’ voice has not been heard.

“When elected FKF President, I will ensure that fans get a voice in the running of the game they so very much love. I will surround myself with progressive people who have the interest of the fans at heart.”

Juma will be laid to rest at his home in Ebuyenjere village, Mumias West Constituency in Kakamega County.