Mbarak blames poor governance and chest-thumping for Fifa decision to suspend Kenya

Football Kenya Federation presidential hopeful Twaha Mbarak has blamed poor governance, incompetence, and arrogance from the past regime for the unfortunate decision taken by the world governing body Fifa to suspend Kenya from all football-related activities.

The decision by Fifa was announced on Thursday with the world body citing government interference from Kenya’s Ministry of Sports through Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed who dissolved the FKF in November 2021 and appointed a caretaker committee.

Mbarak has now put the blame squarely on the previous regime led by Nick Mwendwa for the mess the country finds itself in.

What did Mbarak say?

“It is regrettable that poor governance, incompetence, and chest-thumping by the previous FKF regimes has led to the state of confusion and wrangles in football administration in the country and unfortunately the recent suspension by Fifa,” Mbarak said in a statement obtained by GOAL.

“In 2010, a new constitution was promulgated in Kenya which resulted in the legislation of the Sports Act 2013 requiring all the Sports federations to comply with it in order to restore law and order in the Sports fraternity in our country.

Goal Kenya.

“The government through the Sports Registrar went round the country sensitising football clubs on the impotence compliance with the Sports Act in order to legally benefit from government Sports funds and also win their rights to participate in elections to choose their leaders.

“It’s unfortunate the national federation officials in office [during the time] failed to comply because of either lack of knowledge on the process of compliance or arrogance in order to maintain status quo.”

Mbarak has further blamed Mwendwa for his failure to listen to the Sports CS when she was trying to streamline the running of the federation before Fifa cracked the whip.

‘Minister for Sports tried her best’

“The Minister of Sports tried her level best to initiate negotiations between the government, FKF, Stakeholders, and Fifa, but Nick [Mwendwa] arrogantly dismissed her and exhibited total disrespect and chest-thumping because of the enormous support he enjoyed from Fifa.

FKF.

“As if to add salt into the wound, massive corruption was unearthed in the FKF office forcing the government to act.

“It is the same federation officials who enjoy unchecked powers from the Fifa officials that are misusing it to intimidate the country and force everyone including the government which pumps a lot of money to support football into submission and allow them to exercise illegality with impunity.”

Article continues below

On the way forward, Mbarak said: “We call upon the government to stamp its authority, restore sanity and use the available window to engage Fifa so as not only to restore normalcy but also protect the sovereignty of our beloved country Kenya.”

The latest suspension will affect the FKF Premier League as it will not be recognised by Fifa, Kenya referees will not be allowed to officiate matches, and it will also affect transfer activities for local and international players who must get clearance from Fifa to seal moves.