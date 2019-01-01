Mbappe's PSG exit hint confuses Marquinhos as Real Madrid transfer talk builds

The Paris Saint-Germain defender has admitted to being left confused about the meaning of a World Cup winner's comments regarding his future

Kylian Mbappe's unexpected comments about potentially leaving have not been explained to his team-mates, according to a confused Marquinhos.

forward Mbappe caught many off guard last week when he hinted at the possibility of pursuing "a new project" amid rumours of interest from Real Madrid.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel insisted he was not alarmed by the statement despite conceding there are no guarantees over the former star's future or that of Neymar.

Mbappe started and scored in PSG's final outing for the campaign, a 3-1 defeat to on Friday, but Marquinhos admitted to being unsure of the attacker's intentions for the off-season.

"I didn't really understand the message he wanted to get across," the international told reporters.

"I think he talked about it with the [club's] leaders and maybe the coach. He didn't say anything about it to us.

"You have to ask him about the meaning of his sentence.

"We have important players; he's one of the most important. He's still young, but he's strong in the mind and responsible for what he says and what he does on the field."

Marquinhos, PSG's captain in the absence of Thiago Silva, added: "The club matters first and foremost. It's more important than all of the players. Whether we stay or go, the club will still be here."

Tuchel's men finished 16 points clear at the top of but again failed to make a credible impact in the in 2018-19, dramatically losing out to in the last 16 on away goals.

A run of just three wins in their last nine league games of the season, coupled with a penalty shoot-out loss to in the Coupe de France final, increased the pressure on Tuchel's shoulders.

He has, however, committed to a contract extension at Parc des Princes.

Terms through to 2021 have been penned by the German coach, who has brought an end to any exit talk in the French capital.