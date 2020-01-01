Mbappe will win the Ballon d'Or by 2025 - Herrera

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar is on his way to becoming the best player in the world, according to a Parc des Princes colleague

Ander Herrera has expressed his belief that Kylian Mbappe will win the Ballon d'Or by 2025, while comparing him to legendary Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt.

Mbappe has emerged as one of the most talented young players of his generation over the last few years.

The 21-year-old burst onto the scene as a teenager with , before earning a big-money move to in the summer of 2017.

The French champions have asserted their dominance over the rest of with Mbappe leading the line, winning three successive titles.

He has also made his mark on the international stage, scoring four goals during 's run to glory at the 2018 World Cup in .

Herrera joined up with PSG on a free transfer last year after leaving , and has since witnessed Mbappe's unique abilities up close on a daily basis in training.

The Spaniard believes the French forward is capable of reaching ever greater heights in the near future, admitting that his team-mate is on another level when it comes to pace and composure in front of goal.

"To be honest, what I can say about Kylian is that sometimes in training it looks like he’s training with kids," Herrera told ESPN.

"The way he runs, he just leaves you behind. It looks like we are kids and he’s Usain Bolt!

"In football, you often see very quick players who leave players behind.

"But with Kylian, when he gets through on goal, he has the capacity to stop, be calm and to score a lot of goals.

"And that is not easy, to find the balance between the speed, strength and calmness.

"That’s why I think by 2025 he will be one of the contenders for the Ballon d’Or or even the champion."

Mbappe was awarded Ligue 1's Golden Boot earlier this week following the cancellation of the 2019-20 campaign, after scoring 18 goals in 20 appearances.

Monaco's Wissam Ben-Yedder equalled the PSG talisman's tally, but missed out on a piece of the award due to the fact that three of his efforts came from the penalty spot.

PSG's successful title defence was confirmed at the end of April, with the French prime minister confirming that no sporting events will be allowed to resume until August due to the coronavirus pandemic.