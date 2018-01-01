Mbappe tipped for Real Madrid and more Ballons d'Or than Ronaldo by former Monaco director

Luis Campos believes the Paris Saint-Germain forward is made for a move to Santiago Bernabeu and destined to become the world's best player

Kylian Mbappe is a “champagne” footballer destined to join Real Madrid and win more Ballons d’Or than Cristiano Ronaldo, claims former Monaco director Luis Campos.

At just 20 years of age, the Paris Saint-Germain forward has already achieved more than many do over the course of an entire career.

He is a two-time Ligue 1 title champion, World Cup winner and the inaugural recipient of the Kopa Trophee bestowed upon the best young player on the planet .

Another 16 goals have been added to an impressive club tally this season, in just 19 appearances, and even more is expected of him in the years to come.

Campos, who was at Monaco when Mbappe burst onto the scene, believes a high-profile switch to Spain beckons for the youngster at some stage , with his qualities fitting Madrid’s ‘Galactico’ recruitment policy.

He told Telefoot : “Kylian represents champagne football, which we like to see and as a high level footballer I see him wearing the Real Madrid jersey because it is a club made to his measure, where the great players want to go.

“In the future, I imagine myself attending a match at the Santiago Bernabeu and enjoying the show that Mbappe can offer.

“Nowadays, he is more decisive than Neymar and considering his age, he'll be much better than Cristiano Ronaldo. I see him winning more Ballons d’Or.”

Mbappe finished fourth in the 2018 Ballon d’Or vote, placing him one spot ahead of five-time winner Lionel Messi.

He will be hoping to land that prestigious prize at some stage, but it remains to be seen where his career path will take him.

If he does head to Madrid, then it could be that he gets the chance to work under Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese is another being heavily linked with the Blancos on the back of his dismissal by Manchester United.

Campos, who previously worked as a scout for Mourinho, believes a second stint in La Liga is possible for a coach already looking for a new challenge following a disappointing end to his reign at Old Trafford.

A man currently filling a sporting director post at Lille added: “I was very disappointed by what happened [to Mourinho].

“He would have wanted to build a great project in England.

“I see him as the ideal man to manage Real Madrid. He might return at some point because he is a great coach.”