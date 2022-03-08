Kylian Mbappe has defended Idrissa Gueye after the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder was targeted with racist and hate-filled messages after his tackle hurt the France striker in training on Monday.

PSG were left sweating on Mbappe's fitness ahead of the second leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie against Real Madrid after he picked up a knock at the start of the week.

Pictures began circulating on social media showing Gueye's tackle on Mbappe, and the Senegal international was subsequently bombarded with abusive messages for taking out the club's top scorer.

What's been said?

Gueye's wife was also targeted by online trolls and Mbappe has now come out to try and put a stop to it with his own post on social media.

The 23-year-old has dismissed any suggestion of ill-feeling between the pair by posting a picture of them celebrating a goal on his Instagram story.

Instagram @k.mbappe

Mbappe tagged Gueye in the post with the caption: "All together. Always. This is Paris."

How is Mbappe's recovery going?

It was initially feared that Mbappe would miss PSG's midweek trip to Santiago Bernabeu, but medical checks have confirmed that the issue is not a serious one.

The Frenchman has been included in Mauricio Pochettino's 24-man squad for the Champions League tie and supporters will hope he is fit enough to go straight back into the Argentine manager's starting XI.

Article continues below

Mbappe scored a late winner in the first leg at Parc des Princes to give PSG a 1-0 aggregate advantage, taking his overall tally in this season's competition to five goals in seven appearances.

The World Cup winner has scored another 19 in domestic competition and his presence will surely be vital to the French club's chances of finishing the job against Madrid, who will be seeking a comeback victory to boost their bid to sign the forward in the summer transfer window.

Further reading