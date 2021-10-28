Mbappe out of PSG clash with Lille and Messi doubftul as Ramos nears return to training

Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain's clash with Lille due to an ear infection while Lionel Messi is doubtful with a knock, as summer signing Sergio Ramos nears a return to full training.

Ligue 1 leaders PSG are due to take on the reigning champions at Parc des Princes on Friday night, with 13 points currently separating the sides in the table.

Mauricio Pochettino's team will be aiming to bounce back from a disappointing 0-0 draw with Marseille, but their preparations have been hampered by the loss of top scorer Mbappe.

What has been said?

The French forward, who has six goals from 14 outings across all competitions so far this season, has been sidelined through illness and won't join up with the squad until next week.

A statement on PSG's website read: "Kylian Mbappe is continuing his treatment for his infection and will resume training early next week."

Messi could also miss the game after not being at team training on Thursday, with manager Mauricio Pochettino confirming the star has a knock.

Pochettino told his pre-match press conference: "Messi has discomfort and has trained individually today. A point will be made tomorrow on his participation against Lille".

The club have been able to give supporters some good news, though, with Ramos close to getting back on the training pitch after months on the treatment table with a thigh injury.

"The evolution of Sergio Ramos' recovery program, coordinated by the medical staff, is progressing very well. Resumption with the group may be considered in the course of next week," PSG said.

Further team news

One man set for an extended period out of action is Marco Verratti, who is not expected back until at least the end of November after picking up a serious hip injury during the Marseille draw.

PSG said: "Following the last match, Verratti suffers in the left hip with a deep lesion of the muscles. Four weeks unavailability is expected."

Leandro Paredes meanwhile is still working his way back from a quadriceps injury, but the French giants are expecting him to return after the next international break.

