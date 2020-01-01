Mbappe missing for PSG with hamstring injury as he joins Neymar & Icardi on the sidelines

The World Cup-winning forward will play no part in a Champions League clash with RB Leipzig on Wednesday as he nurses a slight knock

Kylian Mbappe has joined fellow forwards Neymar and Mauro Icardi on the sidelines at , with the giants revealing that a hamstring problem will keep their World Cup winner out of a clash with .

Thomas Tuchel admitted at his pre-match press conference that a 21-year-old striker was nursing a slight knock.

PSG had attempted to play down the severity of that ailment, with Mbappe considered to be suffering from “fatigue”.

The international has, however, been ruled out of a European date with Leipzig on Wednesday.

He has been unable to take part in full training during the build-up to that fixture, with the decision now taken for him to sit out a crucial contest in Group H.

In a fitness update posted on PSG’s official website, the French title holders said of Mbappe: “Out of the match against [last Saturday] with muscle discomfort in the right hamstring, he is not available to travel to and his unavailability will be reassessed in 48 hours.”

Tuchel is now going to have to get creative when it comes to his attacking selection against Leipzig.

That is because PSG are also currently without the services of Brazil international Neymar and Argentine frontman Icardi.

The South American duo are not expected to be seen again until after the November international break.

Marco Verratti and Julian Draxler, other members of the walking wounded at Parc des Princes, are also being ruled out until the end of the month.

It could be that they come back into contention for a trip to on November 20.

PSG will hope to be in a strong position on domestic and continental stages by that point, as a meeting with Leipzig is set to be followed by a home date with on Saturday.

Tuchel’s side have taken three points from two European games so far, having followed a shock defeat to with victory over , while they are already two points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 standings after taking seven wins from nine fixtures.