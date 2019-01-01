Mbappe makes 100th Ligue 1 appearance

The 20-year-old has reached his century in the French top-flight after making his debut at 16 four years ago for Monaco

Kylian Mbappe has made his 100th appearance in in ’s match against .

The 20-year-old made his debut at 16 years old for in 2015, supplanting Thierry Henry as the club’s youngest debutant.

He scored his first goal in February 2016, also becoming the club’s youngest goalscorer ahead of Henry.

He was vital in Monaco surprisingly winning the French title in 2017, scoring 26 times in 44 games across all competitions as the club also made the semi-finals.

His performances attracted the attention of PSG, who signed him that summer, initially on loan but with an obligation to buy at a price that could rise to €180 million, making him the second-most expensive player in history behind his team-mate Neymar.

He has won back-to-back titles in the French capital and has scored 47 times in 58 games for his team in the last three seasons.

He has also contributed 17 assists in his time in Paris, the city of his birth.

The speedy attacker was a revelation at the 2018 World Cup inspiring his country to victory in .

He scored four goals in seven appearances in the that title tilt, including the fourth goal in the final as his side triumphed 4-2 over .

PSG have not got off to the best start in Ligue 1 this season as Mbappe’s strike partner Neymar is reportedly unhappy with the club.

The international is yet to make an appearance this year, though he has returned to training.

Mbappe did score in the first game of the year as his side ran out comfortable 3-0 winners over .

He was unable to make a similar impact in his 99th game in the competition as the Paris club went down 2-1 to .

The No. 7 was dismissed in the Coupe de defeat to the same opponents that concluded the 2018-19 season.

That season overall was a personal triumph for the youngster though, as he tallied 33 league goals, becoming the youngest player ever to bag so many and the first Frenchman to do so since Jean-Pierre Papin in 1990.