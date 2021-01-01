Mbappe explains PSG contract delay as Pochettino urges forward to stay 'for many years'

The 22-year-old scored twice against Montpellier on Friday to keep his side top of Ligue 1 but talks over a new deal are dragging on

Kylian Mbappe says he has not yet come to a decision on his future as look to tie him down to a new contract – but he says he is happy at PSG.

PSG director Leonardo claimed in early December that the club were making progress on new deals for Mbappe and strike partner Neymar, but neither player has so far committed to fresh terms.

Mbappe’s contract with his hometown club runs until the summer of 2022. and have been the clubs most strongly linked with signing him but there remain questions as to whether any club could afford to prise him away from PSG – unless he lets his contract run down.

“I’ve had this question before,” Mbappe told Telefoot after scoring twice in a 4-0 win over on Friday night.

“We are discussing with the club to find a project. I am thinking about it, because if I sign, it will be in order to invest myself in the long term.

“I am very happy here. The supporters and the club have always helped me. I’m going to think about what I want to do in the next few years, where I want to be.

“I am reflecting on it, not trying to buy time or anything like that. If I sign, I will stay, so I have to think about it.”

Mauricio Pochettino was asked about Mbappe’s comments immediately afterwards, and seemed encouraged by what the forward had to say.

"I'm not here to comment on what my players are saying,” he said. “But it's clear that these are decisive words. He is a fundamental player for PSG. I hope he will be here with us for many more years.”

Mbappe’s double against Montpellier meant PSG once again edged ahead in the race for the title, with and three and five points behind respectively ahead of their weekend fixtures.

The 22-year-old hasn’t been at his best at times this season and he admitted he deserved some of the criticism which came his way.

“The truth is that I was not good. It's normal, when you don't score and people are used to you scoring.

“I know my country better than anyone. I know the mentality of the people here and I knew this difficult period was coming.”