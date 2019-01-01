Mbao FC will prepare Yanga SC for Caf Confederation Cup – Zahera

The Congolese coach promises to win their league match as they prepare for Sunday’s big battle in the competition

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Mwinyi Zahera has vowed to beat Mbao FC as they prepare for their Caf Confederation Cup play-off clash against Pyramid FC of .

The Tanzanian giants will face Mbao FC on Wednesday before their Caf match against the Egyptian side set for October 27 at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

Coach Zahera now feels the league match against Mbao will provide his side with the opportunity to gauge their preparedness ahead of their showdown with Pyramids on Sunday.

“We are focused to get a positive result against [Mbao] because it will give us the confidence going into the Sunday match,” Zahera told reporters at Nyamanga Stadium.

Yanga are yet to get an away win in the league this season but Zahera believes they will achieve it against Mbao.

“Our target is to ensure we win our first away match and get three points which are very important to us,” Zahera continued. “Our team has been improving daily since we played our first match against Ruvu Shooting.”

Meanwhile, Mbao assistant coach Abdulmutik Haji has promised his side will fight every inch to beat Yanga.