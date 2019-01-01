Mbabazi set to take over at Wakiso Giants

The Cranes assistant coach is set for his first stint at the Purple Sharks, who are currently without a coach

Ugandan Premier League (UPL) side Wakiso Giants are set to officially announce Charles Mbabazi as their new coach.

According to Kawowo Sports, the tactician has already agreed to terms with the Purple Sharks and has signed a two-year contract.

The former Onduparaka tactician takes over from the fired Kefa Kisala, who was let go owing to what the management felt was poor results.

Mbabazi will be assisted by Steven Bengo who has been coaching the club on an interim basis, and Baker Kasule who was serving as the former's assistant at Onduparaka. Yusuf Ssenyonjo also joins as the goalkeeping coach.

Prior to his appointment, Mbabazi was heavily linked to Mbarara City, who are currently struggling for consistency.

The tactician has massive experience in the UPL having coached the likes of Bright Stars, Mbarara City, Onduparaka, and Lweza. He also served as the head coach for the Somali National Team.

Wakiso Giants finished the first half of the top tier in the sixth position having accumulated a total of 20 points in the 15 matches played.