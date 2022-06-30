Mayele: Kaizer Chiefs to sign DR Congo international? - Motaung and Young Africans respond

Amakhosi's interest in the Congolese marksman has already been confirmed by the former Pirates official

Young Africans have responded to a report indicating Kaizer Chiefs have signed their star striker Fiston Mayele.

Nuhu Adams of Ghana Soccer Net broke the news when he wrote on his official Twitter page on Thursday morning which prompted a response from Young Africans chief executive officer Senzo Manzinga.

Mazingiza dismissed the report by indicating that Amakhosi must have signed the prolific striker magically.

They must have done a serious magic to sign him while he is still contracted at @yangasc1935 😁😁😁✌️ — Senzo Mbatha 🇿🇦 (@Football_Senzo) June 30, 2022

Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior responded to the former Orlando Pirates administrative manager's tweets by describing it as 'silly' reporting.

Well said sir! 🙈 the season of silly reporting continues — Kaizer Motaung Jr (@kaizerm_jr) June 30, 2022

The DR Congo international was one of Yanga's star players as they clinched the 2021-22 Tanzanian Premier League title.

His exploits attracted interest from both Chiefs and Pirates as the two Soweto giants looked to reinforce their striking departments.

Manzingiza confirmed the interest from South Africa's two biggest football clubs, but he made it clear that the player is not for sale.

Mayele was the second-highest scorer in the Tanzania Premier League this season with 16 goals.