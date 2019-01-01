'Maybe Gor Mahia should have played Homeboyz in heaven' – Polack taunts Shimanyula

The British coach now says they should have taken their match to heaven after another win cemented their place at the top

coach Steven Polack has taunted Kakamega with claims they should have played their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match in heaven.

This is after Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula warned Gor Mahia to expect a beating when the two sides clash and went ahead to claim even if the match is staged in heaven, they will still beat the Kenyan champions.

However, Gor Mahia came out 3-0 winners courtesy of goals from defender Charles Momanyi, Ghanaian striker Francis Afriyie and an own goal via defender Festus Okiring.

“Now after the game and the result, I am saying, maybe we should have played in heaven, maybe they should have beaten us,” Polack told Goal on Friday.

“I didn’t answer him [Shimanyula] badly, what I am saying is this; I did say, I don’t disrespect the man, I don’t disrespect people I don’t know, that is not me, my opinion is my opinion.

"How can I disrespect a person if and I don’t know the person? All I said football is always played on the pitch and you saw what happened, we beat them because we did the talking on a football pitch and not on the media.”

Asked on the game, Polack responded to Goal: “It was not easy, despite the result, it was not easy because in the first 25 minutes they managed to hold us and then we took the game in the last 15 of the first half and of course in the second half we controlled the game and when we scored the third goal it was all over for them.”

Article continues below

On sitting at the top of the 18-team table after the Homeboyz win, Polack said: “You know it feels great to sit at the top and when looking down at it and you know everyone wants to catch up with us but our focus is to win our matches.

“We must keep the focus and win our matches, we must stay focused on every game and every training because we don’t want to lose the focus.”

Gor Mahia are topping the table on 21 points from eight matches and will face FC in Mombasa on Sunday in their next KPL match.