Chelsea latest: Mauricio Pochettino to fly to London this week to sign three-year contract and begin transfer planning for next season

Mauricio Pochettino is set to fly to London this week to sign a three-year deal with Chelsea and start planning for the next season.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine coach returns to London for the first time since leaving the Tottenham Hotspur job in November 2019. He will fly to the city from Barcelona this week and officially join Chelsea as the new manager, signing an initial three-year deal with the club, according to The Times.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report also adds that Pochettino will be accompanied by a four-man coaching team that consists of assistant manager and head of conditioning Jesus Perez, first-team coach Miguel D'Agostino, goalkeeping coach Toni Jimenez and his son Sebastiano, who is a sports scientist.

The soon-to-be Chelsea boss is yet to hold discussions with interim head coach Frank Lampard over the squad, but the latter will cooperate if Pochettino approaches him.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The primary target for Chelsea in the upcoming transfer window will be to reduce their squad size by selling a host of players. But they are also likely to make a couple of key signings, the most important being a goalkeeper.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues will be next seen in action on Sunday when they take on Premier League leaders Manchester City.