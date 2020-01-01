Maurice Ojwang: Former Gor Mahia defender signs Wazito FC deal from Western Stima

The defender adds to the list of players the Nairobi club has acquired as their mission to strengthen catches speed ahead of the new season

Kenyan Premier League ( ) outfit Wazito FC have confirmed the signing of Maurice Ojwang from .

The defender becomes the ninth signing the club has made and the second from the Kisumu club after previously acquiring Kevin Omondi.

Wazito have been the busiest side in the Kenyan transfer window up to this time as the majority of their KPL rivals have not done a lot of signings.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Maurice ‘Fadha’ Ojwang from Western Stima,” Wazito confirmed.

“Ojwang, a defender, is expected to beef up our central defence department ahead of the 2020/21 season.

“The defender has been with Western Stima for the better part of his career. He had a short stint with in 2019 before returning to the Kisumu-based side in January.”

The centre-back stated he was happy to be part of the Wazito family and said he was hopeful of good performances in his maiden season with the former National Super League (NSL) champions.

“I am happy to join Wazito FC,” Ojwang said.

“This is an ambitious team and it’s an honour to be part of this great project. I am here to work hard and do my best for the team.

“To the fans, I want to promise them that we will deliver good results.”

Head coach Fred Ambani praised Ojwang’s qualities and hopes his arrival at Wazito will help him become an even better defender.

“Ojwang is a very good defender and definitely a good addition to the team. He is a good tackler, strong, and very good in the air,” Ambani said.

“He has all the qualities of a good defender and he can only get better.”

Other players who Wazito have signed are Stephen Odhiambo, Jackson ‘Pogba’ Juma, Kevin ‘Chumsy’ Okumu, Vincent Oburu, Mark Otieno, Kevin Kimani, Boniface Omondi, and Edwin Omondi.

After signing former KPL champions and experienced players in the last windows, Wazito were unable to mount a good campaign in the top-tier.

Most of the players who were signed before the season began were released in January and the arrival of coach Stewart Hall, who later left in July, helped them stabilise and survive from going down.