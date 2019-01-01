‘Mature Zaha ready for another big move’ – Crystal Palace legend not surprised by Arsenal talk

The Ivory Coast international flopped after making a switch to Manchester United, but Nigel Martyn feels the time is right to step up the ladder again

Wilfried Zaha is more “mature” than he was when signing for and is ready for another big move, legend Nigel Martyn has said of a man being heavily linked with .

Back in 2013, the Red Devils invested around £10 million ($13m) in an exciting winger.

Sir Alex Ferguson made Zaha one of his last pieces of transfer business at Old Trafford before heading into retirement.

He was intended to be a parting gift for his successor, but David Moyes handed an emerging talent just four appearances in 2014-15 and he ended up moving to Cardiff on loan.

A retracing of his steps to Selhurst Park was then made, with a return to familiar surroundings required in order for Zaha to get his spark back.

The international is now 26 years of age and coming off the back of a career-best campaign which saw him record 10 goals and as many assists in the Premier League.

Transfer talk is building around him once more, with Arsenal said to be leading the chase, and Martyn believes another step up the ladder could be taken.

The former Palace goalkeeper told VoucherCodes.co.uk: “I hope he will stay.

“Palace tend to have a bit of a battle every year to make sure they stay in the division.

“They have the experience now of that division, so you’ve got to hold on to your better players, but the problem is when they have good seasons, other clubs come sniffing around.

“Zaha, if he goes, it’ll be to a big club.

“He tried that when he was younger, but he’s more mature now so possibly he is ready for that move now.”

Arsenal may lack the funds to put a deal in place for Zaha, with Unai Emery said to have just £45m ($57m) to work with this summer, but the Gunners have been urged to “break the bank” for a proven performer.

Kevin Campbell has told football.london: “I would say Arsenal need to break the bank for Zaha. He's got a proven track record in the Premier League. He can hit the ground running.

“He would be an excellent addition to Unai Emery's squad and boost their attacking options. He would also create space for [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang and [Alexandre] Lacazette to run into in dangerous areas.

“He can carry the ball in transition and is a dangerous player. He would be my preferred option. He's strong, he's fast. He would settle in straight away.

“He can play wide left, wide right, through the centre and he's still young at 26 years of age.

“He would be my man for the club to target first and foremost as an attacking option. I think he would be a superb addition to the squad.

“Yes, he won't come cheap but the fee would be paid in instalments so it wouldn't necessarily be £60m up front.”