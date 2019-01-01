Matip to keep taking risks at Liverpool as he's earned Klopp's trust

The ball-playing centre-half wants to continue making an impact at both ends of the field, with Jurgen Klopp trusting him to step out from the back

Joel Matip has vowed to continue taking calculated risks at , with the ball-playing defender seeking to influence proceedings at both ends of the field.

The 27-year-old has become a regular in Jurgen Klopp’s side alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Boasting two centre-halves with the ability to play out from the back is proving to be a useful asset for the Reds.

Liverpool are able to build from deep, with their attacking weapons allowed to push further up the field as the likes of Matip set things in motion.

Klopp is prepared to put his trust in every player he selects, with a Premier League title-chasing outfit seeking to grind out wins through any means possible.

Matip has told the Reds’ official website on the part he plays in that process: "I'm a defender but I really enjoy to have the ball in all situations.

"We have the ball quite often and I try to help my team-mates and try to do something for the team to create something. I really enjoy it. I think it's not bad if you enjoy the way you play.

"When I was young I tried to play from the back. I think that's just the way I am, the way I play. Sometimes it helps and I hope that it will help our team.

"Maybe I should not do it every few minutes but I think he [Klopp] trusts me. If I step in and the risk is not too high and I can help the team then it's helpful."

Matip hopes he can make more of an impact in the final third, having recorded just three goals across as many seasons at Anfield, but is prepared to let others dominate the headlines.

The -born former international added: "I know what I can do and shooting is not my favourite part, so I think it's better to leave the shooting for some others!

"But maybe one day I will be in a better position and also can score with a shot."

Matip will be hoping to make another important contribution to the Liverpool cause on Friday when Klopp’s side return to action with a home date against Huddersfield.

They will head into that game sat second in the Premier League table, with having returned to the summit with a one-point advantage following a derby victory over arch-rivals United.